South Korea’s unification minister resigns as tensions rise

The North has additionally declared it’ll cut off all government and military communication channels and abandon an integral military agreement reached in 2018 to cut back conventional threats, which experts say elevates risks of skirmishes in border areas in land and sea.

It is not instantly clear who Mr Moon is considering as Mr Kim’s replacement. There are calls that Mr Moon should overhaul his foreign policy and national security personnel amid deteriorating relations with the North and Seoul’s fading role as mediator in the nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang, that have faltered over disagreements in exchanging sanctions relief and disarmament steps.

Mr Moon’s government had been credited for coordinating a diplomatic push to defuse the nuclear standoff with North Korea, with his envoys shuttling between Pyongyang and Washington to simply help set up the very first meeting involving the North’s leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in in Singapore in June 2018.

But there’s criticism that South Korean officials was too optimistic about the signs they were seeing from Pyongyang and ran into credibility problems once it became clear Mr Kim had no intent to voluntarily deal away the nukes he likely sees as his strongest guarantee of survival.

While taking provocative steps toward the South this month, the North has additionally unleashed vitriol against defector-activists who for a long time have flown anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border that condemn Mr Kim’s nuclear ambitions and human rights record.

The North, which can be sensitive to any criticism toward its leadership, has mobilised massive demonstrations in past weeks condemning the defectors state media describe as “human scum”. Its military has also announced plans to guide North Korean civilians from flying anti-South Korean propaganda leaflets in areas nearby the land and sea border, which experts say could create security problems for the South.

Desperate to prevent tensions from leaving control, the South has vowed to avoid the activists and threatened to press charges against two North Korea-born brothers who for years have led campaigns dropping leaflets over the border and floating rice-filled bottles into the North by sea.

But both Park Sang-hak and Park Jong-oh have vowed to continue their campaigns inspite of the warnings and accused Seoul of caving to North Korean threats.

“The (South Korean) government will closely coordinate with police and local authority to strengthen on-site response and security [to prevent the border campaigns],” Unification Ministry spokeswoman Cho Hye-sil said on Friday.

While Seoul has sometimes sent police officers to block the activists from leafleting all through sensitive times, it had previously resisted North Korea’s calls to fully ban them, saying they were exercising their freedom of speech.

Experts say the North could possibly be using the defectors’ activities as an excuse to dial up pressure on the South as it attempts to create internal unity and shift public attention away from diplomatic failures and a dismal economy that likely worsened under the Covid-19 pandemic.