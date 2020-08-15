South Korea’s Moon says always ready to talk with Japan over historic disputes By Reuters

©Reuters Opening event of the 21st National Assembly, in Seoul
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s President Moon Jae- in on Saturday stated his federal government was always ready to talk with Japan over historic disputes,
Moon’s remarks were made in a speech commemorating 75 years of freedom from Japan’s 1910-1945 colonisation of the peninsula.
The Asian neighbours are at loggerheads over a 2018 choice by South Korea’s Supreme Court that purchased a Japanese steelmaker to pay payment for required labour throughout World War II.
