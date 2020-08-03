South Korea’s factory activity shrinks for seventh month but recovery in sight

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: An employee operates at a plant of Hyundai Motor in Asan



SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s production activity diminished at a much slower speed in July, signalling that a steady recovery in need is acquiring momentum on alleviating lockdowns, although the renewal in infections stayed a danger.

The IHS Markit getting supervisors’ index (PMI) increased to 46.9 in July from 43.4 in June, marking the greatest reading becauseJanuary But that was still listed below the 50 limit that separates development from contraction.

The heading index showed slower rates of decrease in significant sub-indexes such as output, brand-new orders and export orders but those still stayed low by historic requirements.

“July data provides early signs of a turnaround across the South Korean manufacturing sector … helped by reopening international supply chains and a gradual recovery in demand in key areas such as automotive production,” IHS Markit financial expert Joe Hayes stated.

A gauge of expectations for production output over the next 12 months leapt to 49.0, simply listed below the limit, but still much greater than 45.7 in June.

But exports, which account for almost 40% of the economy, are still the greatest issue.

South Korea signed up with Asian peers Japan, Thailand and Singapore in …