South Korean Probes into Refugee-led Civic Groups are ‘A Political Decision’

North Korean refugee-led civic groups in South Korea have actually ended up being the target of sweeping federal government examinations as Seoul looks for to re-engage with Pyongyang, which states increased stress on the peninsula are the fault of activist groups who send out anti-Pyongyang brochures by balloon over the border. Inter-Korean stress reached a crescendo in June when Pyongyang cut off all main interaction with Seoul and exploded a landmark inter-Korean intermediary workplace in the North Korean city of Kaesong.

Pyongyang has actually identified the brochure projects an infraction of inter-Korean top contracts and required that Seoul stop the balloon launches. Seoul has actually given that asked for that the groups stop sending out brochures, an activity they have actually been providing for years. South Korea’s Unification Ministry last month withdrawed the operation licenses of 2 of the civic groups, making them disqualified for tax advantages, and hindering their capability to raise funds.

At that time the ministry revealed it would examine more civic groups. In action, a union of 21 Seoul- based NGOs petitioned the United Nations, requesting for an evaluation of the matter. The examinations into business activities of the groups were released today to much criticism. Should they discover any accounting abnormalities, a comparable debilitating …