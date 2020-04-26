SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENTIAL AIDE SAYS NORTH KOREAN LEADER KIM JONG UN IS ‘ALIVE AND WELL’

Bits of gossip have whirled about Kim’s health condition after he missed the festival of his late grandfather’s 108th birthday celebration. The occasion celebrates the birthday of the founder of North Korea, Kim Il Sung, and is one of the most significant dates in the nation’s schedule.

Kim hadn’t missed the April 15 occasion since he expected force in 2011 after his dad Kim Jong Il’s passing, as indicated by The Associated Press. He wasn’t there on Saturday as his nation celebrated Military Foundation Day.

While North Korea’s state media has stayed quiet about Kim’s health state and where he is, a few news sources have revealed that he was recouping from surgery.

However, on Sunday, Chung-in Moon, an international strategy consultant to South Korea’s leader Moon Jae-in, stated: “Our government position is firm. Kim Jong Un is alive and well.” The helper said Kim has been remaining in the Wonsan territory since April 13, including: “No suspicious movements have so far been detected.”

It comes as 38 North, a site that spends significant time in the news about North Korea, revealed that satellite pictures show a train that presumably has a place with Kim has been stopped at the Leadership Railway Station adjusting his Wonsan compound since April 21.

Kim hasn’t been found since April 11, yet South Korean authorities have interrogated reports concerning the North Korean pioneer’s condition, saying that no abnormal action has been identified in the North, as indicated by Reuters.

Daily NK, a Seoul-based website, provided details that Kim was recouping in the wake of experiencing a cardiovascular procedure on April 12, referring to an anonymous source in North Korea. The outlet detailed that Kim required the system because of “excessive smoking, obesity, and overwork” and that he was currently being treated in an estate in Hyangsan County.

After a day, CNN announced that the U.S. is checking knowledge that Kim is “in grave danger” in the wake of experiencing surgery, referring to a U.S. official. Another U.S. official stated that reports regarding Kim’s health state are valid. However, it said the seriousness is hard to determine since the nation is so clandestine.

President Donald Trump later excused the reports

However, he refused to affirm whether he had been in contact with authorities in North Korea about Kim’s condition.

“I think the report was incorrect,” Trump stated at a White House instructions on Thursday, including that he had heard it depended on “old documents.”

He included: “We have a good relationship with North Korea—as good as you can have. I mean, we have a good relationship with North Korea. I have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un, and I hope he’s okay. And somebody would say, “Oh, that’s terrible.” No, it’s not terrible. I hope he’s okay.”

In a conference on Tuesday, Trump, who held notable summits with Kim in 2018 and 2019 out of an offer to convince him to surrender his nuclear weapons, stated that the reports were not affirmed and that he may contact the North Korean leader.

Then, North Korea has just recently admitted that instances of the novel coronavirus are in the nation. However, authorities are allegedly demanding that the spread of the coronavirus has been restricted to just three spots.