South Korean President warns that country is facing a virus crisis worse than the first wave

Ever considering that the coronavirus pandemic shuttered clubs, bars and auditorium around the world, music fans have actually been imagining the day they can as soon as again see a hectic, sweaty place to delight in a gig with friends.

With infection rates increasing in lots of European nations, this dream might be away in the meantime. But some music fans in Leipzig, Germany, have actually been offered the opportunity to rock for a day in the name of science– with the aid of some radiant hand sanitizer and electronic trackers.

Researchers in Leipzig staged a 1,500-person speculative indoor performance on Saturday to much better comprehend how Covid -19 spreads at huge, hectic occasions, and how to avoid it.

At the gig, which included a live efficiency from artist Tim Bendzko, fans were offered breathing face masks, fluorescent hand gel and electronic “contact trackers”– little transmitters that figure out the contact rates and contact ranges of the specific experiment individuals.

Using information from the contact trackers, researchers from The University of Halle will keep an eye on the variety of “critical contacts” had by each individual throughout particular times and places, while the residue left by fluorescent hand gel will recognize often touched surface areas. Researchers wish to utilize the information to discover methods to bring huge occasions, consisting of sports, back securely.

Professor Michael Gekle, the dean of the university’s medical professors and a teacher of physiology, stated the experiment was being performed to much better prepare authorities …