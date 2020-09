South Korean pastor apologizes after more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases linked to his church

Students stroll through the school at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, on August 24. Cheney Orr/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Schools are resuming– and the infection is spreading out throughout United States college schools.

At least 37 states are reporting favorable Covid -19 cases at colleges or universities, making an overall of more than 25,000 cases amongst trainees and school personnel.

The states are:

Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.