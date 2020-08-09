South Korean Highways Will Have Blockchain-Powered Toll Payments

KEB Hana Bank, among the greatest business banks in South Korea, reached an arrangement with the state-backed highway operator, the Korea Expressway Corporation, to bring blockchain-based toll payments system throughout the country’s highways.

According to D Daily, the task is anticipated to introduce prior to completion of the year. The system will link KEB Hana’s mobile phone banking app, Hana One Q, for drivers to organize their toll payments, delay them, and even get toll cost refunds.

The report specifies that both celebrations associated with the offer reached to execute the blockchain service objective to get rid of the cash-based or charge card payments, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic that motivates them to provide contactless services.

The Korea Expressway Corporation and KEB Hana Bank wish to utilize blockchain to share information to enhance synergies together with the payment system task.

Strengthening contactless payments’ adoption

Kwang-Ho Lee, head of the sales department at Korea Expressway Corporation, discussed the statement:

“We will continue to expand customized non-face-to-face (contactless) services to the public by applying blockchain technology, which is part of the Korean version of the digital new deal policy to lead the global economy after the coronavirus.”

The Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Internet & & Security Agency authorized the offer. KEB Hana likewise got a nod for its blockchain mobile electronic confirmation program from the exact same companies in 2015.

Recently, the South Korean federal government revealed its intent to invest over $482 billion in Blockchain and other Industry 4.0 innovations by2025 The country’s objective is to promote the digitization of all markets in the coming post-pandemic period.

Andong, a city in the Gyeongbuk province of South Korea, revealed on July 7 that they ‘d been given an authorization to run an open market zone for commercial hemp.