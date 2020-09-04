South Korean doctors expected to end strike as COVID cases surge By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Visitors using masks to prevent the spread of COVID -19 fill out a kind which is necessary to enter into a healthcare facility in Seoul



By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean doctors have actually concurred to end a two-week strike which has actually prevented efforts to suppress a new age of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Chung Sye- kyun stated on Friday, after over night talks over the federal government’s medical reform strategies.

Some 16,000 intern and local doctors have actually been on strike considering thatAug 21. Trainee doctors are the foundation of health care services in emergency clinic and extensive care systems, and volunteer at short-lived screening stations.

The doctors oppose the reform propositions, that include increasing the variety of doctors, constructing public medical schools, enabling state insurance coverage to cover more asian medication, and broadening telemedicine.

The federal government states the efforts might assist much better handle health crises like the coronavirus, however the doctors argued it would just deepen the concentration of doctors in cities without enhancing bad medical facilities and work conditions in rural provinces.

Chung stated the federal government, the ruling celebration and the Korean Medical Association that represents the market have actually reached a “remarkable …