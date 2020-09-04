South Korean boy band BTS built an army. Now, they might get to defer military service

BTS have built an army of K-Pop fans around the world. For that, they might not have to serve in a genuine one.

Legislation proposed in South Korea would include performers who have actually made “great contributions” in pop culture to the list of males who can postpone their obligatorymilitary service The would likely consist of BTS, who previously today ended up being the first Asian group because 1963 to leading Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 chart with their English- language single “Dynamite.”

The costs would make sure that the boy band can carry out with its existing line-up for a minimum of a couple of more years, taking on a worldwide boom in South Korean home entertainment after “Parasite” notched a landmark Academy Award inFebruary The group’s earliest member, Kim Seok- jin, is 27 and would usually be needed to get in the military by the end of next year.

“Deferring military service differs from making exemptions,” stated legislator Jeon Young- gi, 29, who presented the legislation. “We need to give the option to postpone military service to those whose career peaks in their 20s.”

BTS’s success is not just essential for South Korean soft power. Their supervisor, Big Hit Entertainment Co., is looking to raise as much as 962.6 billion won ($ 812 million) in an going public in Seoul that is set …

