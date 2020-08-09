South Korean Beachgoers Can Now Use Bitcoin to Pay for Services

A pilot task run by Bitbeat- affiliate business CIC Enterprise desires to offer crypto payment services at 2 of the busiest beaches of the nation for travelers to use.

According to ZDNet Korea, the company partnered with card and money payments company Innotech for the token-powered payments option in the Haeundae Beach System on the beaches of Busan in South Korea popular with travelers.

The program will permit individuals to pay for water sports-related activities, life vest, and even parasol leasings, to name a few, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), together with MCI and METHOD ERC20 tokens through a smartphone-based application.

A faster payment option for travelers

Bitbeat stated that such payments might be processed in less than 10 seconds by depending on making use of QR codes for any wallet worldwide, making it various from comparable tasks that frequently need consumers to download different apps to total all the procedure.

The business includes:

“We hope that the virtual currency used in the Haeundae-gu beach system will be more widely used in real life. We will try to provide a cryptocurrency payment environment.”

Busan authorities anticipate that on summertime days, individuals will choose to lease services within the Haeundae beaches, rather of bringing their own things to delight in the time invested in the beaches. Another beach in Songjeong is likewise running a comparable crypto pay pilot.

Also, in Busan, a private-public consortium in South Korea revealed on June 20 their intent to construct a blockchain-powered medical tourist platform. A launch date has not wager set, and according to Gyeongnam Ilbo, the effort will be led by Busan Bank.