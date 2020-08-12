South Korea, U.S. to hold smaller military drills due to coronavirus By Reuters





By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea and the United States will kick off their annual joint military drills this week but without mobilising U.S.-based troops after scaling back the programme due to coronavirus concerns, a military source in Seoul said on Wednesday.

The allies have been discussing how to adjust the exercises, which usually begin in August, with the coronavirus threatening to disrupt the travel of U.S. personnel.

The programme involves tens of thousands of soldiers from both sides, though it is largely focused on computerised simulations rather than live field training.

The exercises will be held from Aug. 16-28 but in a reduced scale, though the timeframe was extended by a couple of days to disperse participants and minimise night activities, the military source said, adding that a formal announcement would soon be made.

Seoul’s defence ministry spokesman said the plans have not yet been finalised. Jacqueline Leeker, a spokeswoman for U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), said regular training is aimed at maintaining “trust, proficiency and readiness” but did not provide details.

The 28,500-strong USFK has reported at least 65 COVID-19 cases among its troops, employees and their families since July, prompting concerns among…