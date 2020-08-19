South Korea tightens Covid-19 curbs amid warning of new ‘crisis’

Museums, bars and karaoke bars have actually closed in and around South Korea’s capital as a cluster of Covid -19 cases has actually raised alarm of a new crisis.

Tuesday saw a three-digit boost in cases for a 5th day after weeks with numbers typically around the 40s.

South Korea is deemed one of the world’s coronavirus success stories for its management of the illness.

But a spike in new cases connected mainly to a church has actually stimulated issues of a broader break out.

The nation taped 246 new infections on Tuesday, bringing the across the country overall to 15,761.

Many of the new cases have actually been connected to the Sarang Jeil Church, whose pastor has actually been a singing critic of President Moon Jae- in.

The cases have actually restored worries over a previous break out at another location of praise, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which was determined previously this year as South Korea’s most significant infection cluster.

The questionable group was discovered to be connected to more than 5,200 cases.

