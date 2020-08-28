South Korea stops short of toughest coronavirus measures despite case rise By Reuters





By Sangmi Cha and Josh Smith

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean authorities stopped short of moving the nation as much as the greatest level of social distancing measures on Friday, despite tape-recording another triple-digit boost in day-to-day brand-new coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Chung Sye- kyun rather stated the federal government would extend the present Phase 2 social distancing, which was because of end this weekend, for a minimum of another week.

“Phase 3 social distancing is the choice of last resort given the economic and social ripple effect,” Chung stated at a federal government conference.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 371 brand-new coronavirus cases as of midnight Thursday, bringing the nation’s overall to 19,077, consisting of 316 deaths.

After utilizing aggressive tracing and evaluating to consist of a big break out previously this year, South Korea suffered a problem this month after a church cluster infect a political rally.

Health authorities had actually reimposed Phase 2 social distancing guidelines onAug 16 in the Seoul city, broadening the measures across the country recently.

Earlier today, Seoul authorities bought the closure of most schools in the capital and surrounding locations. Seoul has actually likewise mandated that masks to be used in both indoor and …