South Korea running out of sickbeds in COVID-19 resurgence By Reuters

A lady goes through a coronavirus illness (COVID-19) test at a makeshift center in Seoul



By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea reported more than 300 infections of the brand-new coronavirus on Saturday, the 16th day of three-digit increases, fanning issues about an aggravating scarcity of sickbeds amidst aresurgence of COVID-19

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) published 308 brand-new cases as of midnight Friday, bringing the overall infections to 19,400, consisting of 321 deaths from COVID-19.

After having mostly suppressed the very first big break out outside China early this year, South Korea is suffering a problem this month after a church cluster infect a political rally in Seoul, gone to by 10s of thousands from throughout the nation.

With the rise in the illness, medical facilities in higher Seoul had just 4.5% of their beds offered for crucial cases as of Friday, below 22% a week previously. Some 24% of beds for all COVID-19 clients were left, compared to 37% recently.

“Only about 15 beds are immediately available in the greater Seoul area for patients in critical condition as there were numerous patients who were in a serious condition and needed to be hospitalised,” stated Yoon Tae- ho, director general for public health …