South Korea restores coronavirus lockdown restrictions after new spike in cases

Parks, museums and state-run theaters in Seoul will likely be shut down for the following two weeks starting Friday to gradual the unfold of COVID-19. Officials suggested residents in the metropolitan space to keep away from pointless gatherings and urged firms to maintain sick workers away from work.

“The next two weeks are crucial to prevent the spread of the infection in the metropolitan area,” mentioned Health Minister Park Neung-hoo, in line with AFP. “We will have to return to social distancing if we fail.”

The resurgence of COVID-19 struck hardest in Seoul, the place 67 of the 79 new cases have been reported, mentioned the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). About half of South Korea’s 51 million folks reside in the town.

KCDC Director Jeong Eun-kyeong mentioned the nation might must reimpose social distancing restrictions, noting it’s changing into harder for well being employees to trace transmissions amid growing public exercise.

South Korea was reporting round 500 new cases per day in early March earlier than managing to stabilize its outbreak with aggressive monitoring and testing. Officials relaxed social distancing pointers in early May.

However, the transfer noticed big crowds return to nightclubs and different leisure venues, which have been linked to a whole lot of infections.

Seoul and close by cities restored among the controls in latest weeks by closing 1000’s of bars, karaoke rooms and different leisure venues to gradual the unfold of the virus. The nation additionally started requiring masks on public transit and airline flights this week.

At least 82 infections to date have been linked to employees at a large warehouse operated by native e-commerce large Coupang. Health authorities plan to complete testing greater than 4,000 employees and guests to the warehouse later Thursday.

