South Korea: Police apologize for violently coercing murder confession

On Thursday, Gyeonggi Nambu Provicial Police Agency chief Bae Yong-ju said authorities had concluded 57-year-old Lee Chun-jae was responsible for all 10 killings that happened between 1986 and 1991 in Hwaseong, then a rural area close to the South Korean capital Seoul.

On Thursday, Bae admitted that during the initial investigation in 1989, police assaulted Yoon and coerced him in to making a false confession. An official document had noted that a witness was present during Yoon’s confession — but on Thursday, Bae said that has been not the case.

“We bow down and apologize to all victims of the crimes of Lee Chun-jae, families of victims, and victims of police investigations, including Yoon,” Bae said Thursday, noting others had suffered from “police malpractice” during the initial Hwaseong investigation.

Kim Chil-joon, an attorney who defended other Hwaseong suspects, has previously told CNN that numerous people were abused during the investigation.

Bae said seven police and a prosecutor active in the initial investigation into Yoon had been formally investigated for abuse of power and unlawful detention. Under South Korean law, the statute of limitations has go out on the cases, meaning those officers can not be indicted on any charges.

Police have also passed 14 murders and nine rapes allegedly committed by Lee to the prosecutors’ office. However, Lee cannot be prosecuted for any of the cases as the statute of limitations on those has expired.

Lee has already been serving a life sentence for the 1994 rape and murder of his sister-in-law, based on Daejeon court officials and South Korea’s Justice Ministry.

On Friday, Yoon told CNN that he was relieved to hear police say Lee was behind the Hwaseong killings, such as the one that he went to prison for. A retrial of his case is underway — a rarity in South Korea, where just a tiny fraction of applications for retrials are accepted. If Yoon’s conviction is overturned, he can be able to apply for compensation.

Yoon said he would feel much better once the retrial was over.

“I feel so frustrated about those long years (without justice),” that he said. “If the police who interrogated me made an apology, I’d feel better.

“More than owing me an apology, I believe the police owe an apology to individuals of South Korea. Can you imagine how many people could have been treated unfairly or wrongfully accused by police in the past years?”