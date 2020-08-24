South Korea on brink of nationwide virus outbreak, officials warn



The most current outbreak in South Korea is connected to a church





South Korea, a nation held up as a design for its reaction to Covid -19, is on the brink of a brand-new nationwide outbreak, according to officials.

The most current rise of coronavirus cases centred around a conservative Presbyterian church has actually infected all 17 provinces throughout the nation for the very first time.

Each day brings a brand-new 3 digit virus overall.

Social distancing guidelines have actually been stepped up. Masks are now necessary inSeoul The federal government is likewise thinking about whether to close schools and services.

Infectious illness professionals in the nation have actually called on the federal government to step up social distancing steps even further, cautioning that “hospital beds are quickly filling up and the medical system is nearing its limits”.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has actually confessed that about 20% of all brand-new cases are of unidentified origin – in spite of the nation’s effective contact tracing system which can find around 1,000 possibly …