South Korea Mandates QR Codes to Log Customers After Nightclub Coronavirus Outbreak

South Korea is testing a brand new fast response (QR) code system this week to log guests at high-risk leisure amenities, eating places and church buildings in a bid to observe coronavirus circumstances and stop additional unfold of the illness.

The choice to mandate QR codes to register guests’ identities got here after authorities struggled to hint individuals who had visited quite a few nightclubs and bars on the centre of a virus outbreak final month after a lot of the data on handwritten customer logs was discovered to be false or incomplete.

Starting June 10, guests to nightclubs, bars, karaoke golf equipment, daytime discos, indoor gyms that maintain group workout routines, and indoor standing live performance halls, will probably be required to use any of quite a few commercially obtainable apps to generate a one-time, personalised QR code that may be scanned on the door.

Local governments may additionally designate different high-risk amenities corresponding to libraries, hospitals, eating places, or church buildings.

The particular person’s info will probably be logged in a database saved by the Social Security Information Service for 4 weeks, earlier than it’s mechanically deleted, in accordance to South Korea’s Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Ahead of the rollout of the brand new system, the ministry is testing the system at 17 amenities, together with leisure spots, church buildings, libraries, eating places, and a hospital.

Some native governments have already carried out comparable QR necessities after the nightclub outbreak, which led to not less than 270 circumstances and raised fears of a second wave of infections.

Seongdong-gu, a district within the capital metropolis of Seoul, established QR code methods at 172 amenities, in accordance to the district workplace.

“I think customers feel safer as personal information is managed under the control of a government system, not individually by us,” stated Cheon Min-woo, who manages an web cafe in Seongdong-gu.

Shin No-ah, a 19-year-old college scholar who was visiting the Internet cafe, stated the system was handy and it was definitely worth the privateness trade-off.

“Regarding the privacy infringement issue, we just give our mobile phone number, so it is essential for government to trace coronavirus cases.”

© Thomson Reuters 2020