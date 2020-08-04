South Korea floods, landslides kill 14 By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters A male cleans off mud from his hands at a flooded Han River park in Seoul



2/2

SEOUL (Reuters) – Fourteen individuals were eliminated and more than 1,000 individuals required from their houses as 42 successive days of rain – South Korea’s longest monsoon in 7 years – triggered floods and landslides, authorities stated on Tuesday.

Heavy rain, which has actually likewise damaged China, Thailand, Myanmar and India in current days, flooded farmland and flooded parts of significant highways and bridges in the capital, Seoul.

The victims consisted of 3 New Zealanders from the very same household, who were discovered dead on Monday after a landslide struck holiday homes in Gapyeong nation, northeast of Seoul.

They were a female thought to be 65, her 36- year-old child and her three-year-old grand son, a Gapyeong cops authorities stated.

The New Zealand foreign ministry stated it knew the deaths and was offering consular support. It did not elaborate.

President Moon Jae- in revealed issue for the effect of 42 days of rain, which weather condition authorities stated was the longest such stretch because 2013, on public sector emergency situation employees currently fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

He advised “all-out efforts to prevent further loss of life”, such as action to avoid …