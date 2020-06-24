Health officials in South Korea believe the country goes through a second wave of coronavirus, despite recording relatively low numbers, BBC News reports.

The country had been profitable story in working with Covid-19, however now expects the pandemic to carry on for months.

Head of the Korea Centers for Disease Control (KCDC), Jung Eun-kyeong, said the first wave lasted until April.

Yet since May, clusters of new cases have grown, including outbreaks at nightclubs in the capital, Seoul.

Between those periods, daily confirmed cases had fallen from not quite a thousand to zero infections recorded for three days in a row.

Officials on Monday said that over the last 24 hours, 17 new infections had been recorded, from different clusters in large offices and warehouses.

Dr Jeong said the recent resurgence had light emitting diode her to summarize that the nation was in the grip of a second wave of herpes, and that she expected it to carry on.

Until now, the KCDC had said that South Korea’s first wave had never really ended.

But Dr Jeong said it was now clear a holiday week-end in early May marked the beginning of a new wave of infections focused in the greater Seoul area, which had previously seen only some cases.

Earlier on Monday, the city of Daejeon, south of the main city, announced it might ban gatherings in public spaces such as museums and libraries after a number of small virus clusters were discovered.

The mayor of Seoul also warned that the main city may have to come back to strict social distancing, should cases top 30 normally over the next three days and the bed occupancy rate of the city’s hospitals exceeds 70%.

South Korea has managed to avoid locking down the country and it has instead relied on voluntary social distancing measures along side an aggressive track, trace and test strategy to combat the virus.

An overall total of 280 people have died since the country reported its first case on 20 January. Overall, more than 12,000 infections have been recorded and it is thought that currently there remain 1,277 active cases in the country.