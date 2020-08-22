South Korea expands social distancing rules as coronavirus outbreak grows By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Women using masks to avoid the spread of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) utilize portable fans to cool off in Seoul



SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea stated harder social distancing standards to suppress the spread of coronavirus will be presented across the country beginning Sunday as it fights a brand-new outbreak of the illness dispersing from the capital, Seoul.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 315 brand-new domestic coronavirus infections as of midnight Friday, the most recent in a string of triple digit boosts in brand-new regional cases which take the nation’s tally to 17,002 with 309 deaths.

South Korea utilized sophisticated contact tracing and prevalent screening to include its very first outbreak of the unique coronavirus, however Asia’s fourth-largest economy has actually experienced relentless break outs in current weeks, primarily around largely inhabited Seoul and the surrounding locations.

In Seoul and some surrounding cities, the federal government has actually reimposed social distancing rules, consisting of limiting big events, prohibiting in-person church conferences while closing bars, karaoke bars, buffets and cyber coffee shops.

The exact same standards will be troubled other locations throughout the nation reliableSunday However, in …