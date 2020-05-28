South Korea could face return to coronavirus restrictions after spike in new cases | South Korea

South Korea has reported its greatest every day improve in coronavirus cases in 53 days, triggering warnings it might have to revert to stricter social distancing measures after showing to have introduced the outbreak underneath management.

The Korean Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 79 new infections on Thursday with 67 of them from the Seoul metropolitan space, dwelling to about half of the nation’s inhabitants of 51 million.

Officials mentioned well being authorities have been discovering it more and more tough to observe the transmission routes for new infections and urged individuals to stay vigilant amid fears of a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

The well being minister, Park Neung-hoo, pleaded with residents in and across the capital to keep away from pointless gatherings and urged firms to enable sick workers to take day without work work.

“Infection routes are being diversified in workplaces, crammed schools and karaoke rooms in the metropolitan area,” Park mentioned.

The current spike in infections has underlined the dangers that include stress-free social distancing guidelines, as nations search to breathe life into their struggling economies.

More than 250 new infections have been traced to golf equipment and bars in the Itaewon district of Seoul in early May, whereas the newest cluster has been linked to a distribution centre in Bucheon, close to Seoul, owned by the e-commerce agency Coupang.

Local well being authorities have examined about 3,500 of the centre’s 4,000 workers, the Yonhap information company mentioned, with 69 cases confirmed to this point.

The firm reportedly failed to implement preventive measures, similar to requiring workers to put on masks and maintain a distance of about two metres.

Media studies mentioned some workers had been instructed to proceed working even after they began displaying signs of the virus, together with a lady in her 40s who is assumed to be the primary particular person on the centre to have contracted the virus.

Coupang closed the centre on Monday. “We have been conducting strong disinfection measures at the facility,” Coupang, which closed the power on Monday, mentioned in a press release carried by Yonhap. “We are also disinfecting goods ordered by customers before delivering them.”

The current rise in cases is affecting the phased reopening of faculties, solely just lately held up as proof that South Korea, one of many first nations outdoors China to be affected, had contained the outbreak. More than 500 faculties have delayed the resumption of courses over virus issues, the schooling ministry mentioned this week.

Thursday’s figures adopted studies of 40 new cases on Wednesday – the very best determine in seven weeks. South Korea has reported a complete of 11,344 cases and 269 deaths from Covid-19.

The KCDC’s director, Jeong Eun-kyeong, mentioned the nation may have to return to social distancing restrictions that have been eased in April, which prompted giant numbers of individuals to congregate at bars and eating places.

Jeong warned that elevated exercise was making it tougher for well being staff to observe transmissions. “The number of people or locations we have to trace are increasing geometrically,” she mentioned. “We will do our best to trace contacts and implement preventive measures, but there’s a limit to what we can do.

“There is a need to maximise social distancing in areas where the virus is circulating, to force people to avoid public facilities and other crowded spaces.”

South Korea, which reported its first case in 20 January, has received widespread reward for its response to the pandemic – a mix of vigorous testing and tracing fairly than a European-style lockdown.

The nation was reporting round 500 new cases a day in early March earlier than the quantity started falling in early April.