South Korea coronavirus cases highest since March: Live news | News

South Korea has actually reported the highest variety of everyday coronavirus cases since March, and parliament has actually been required to close amidst increasing expectations that the authorities will enforce harder constraints to manage the illness.

The u-turn by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States on screening of close contacts of individuals with COVID-19 has actually raised issue amongst specialists about the asymptomatic spread of the illness

The Australian state of Victoria has actually reported its most affordable variety of coronavirus cases in almost 2 months.

More than 24 million individuals worldwide have actually been detected with the coronavirus, and 15.7 million have actually recuperated, according to information fromJohns Hopkins University More than 822,000 have actually passed away.

Here are the most recent updates:

Thursday, August 27

03:50 GMT – South Korean parliament closed; legislators in self-quarantine

South Korea’s parliament has actually been closed after a photo-journalist covering the ruling celebration checked postive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to Yonhap news firm.

Parliament stated more than 50 individuals, consisting of 14 senior members of the Democratic Party, had actually touched with the reporter and would require to enter into self-quarantine and get checked.

The reporter was evaluated for COVID-19 after he found out a relative had actually been detected with the infection and they had actually consumed supper together last Saturday.

Several federal government workplaces have actually likewise been required to close since of reported cases, Yonhap …