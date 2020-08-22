South Korea, China hold highest-level talks since COVID-19 outbreak By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: China’s leading diplomat, Yang Jiechi, is visualized throughout a conference in Beijing



SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea began talks with China’s leading diplomat on Saturday, the very first go to by a top-level Beijing authorities since the brand-new coronavirus emerged in China late in 2015.

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Communist Party Politburo, was conference South Korea’s brand-new nationwide security consultant, Suh Hoon, in the southern port city of Busan to go over coronavirus cooperation, bilateral relations and the circumstance surrounding the Korean Peninsula, the South Korean federal government stated.

Yang shown up on Friday and is to leave on Saturday, the federal government stated in a declaration.

The talks followed the COVID-19 had undercut bilateral exchanges and stalled denuclearisation settlements including North Korea.

Suh, who used up the leading security task last month after functioning as intelligence chief, was to go over North Korea, coronavirus cooperation and a prospective journey to Seoul by Chinese President Xi Jinping, governmental representative Kang Min- seok stated today.

Yang did not react to a concern, ahead of the conference, on whether Xi may visit this year, according to a swimming pool report.

The 2 nations resumed exchanges last month when Seoul sent out a top-level …