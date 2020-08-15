South Korea capital returns to tougher social distancing rules as virus cases spike By Reuters

©Reuters People wait on a bus inside a glass covered drop in Seoul



SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea reported 166 brand-new coronavirus cases as of Friday, of which 155 were domestic, triggering the reimposition of tighter social distancing curbs in Seoul location as authorities stressed over the spectre of a fresh wave of the illness.

South Korea utilized intrusive tracing and prevalent screening to include its very first break out of the unique coronavirus, however Asia’s fourth-largest economy has actually experienced consistent break outs in current weeks, mainly in the largely inhabited capital location.

For the 2nd day in a row in over 4 months, the nation has actually reported an unexpected dive in locally sent cases, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) stated.

The brand-new cases took South Korea’s tally to 15,039 with 305 deaths by Friday midnight. The current spike in infections are emerging in numerous church events.

The authorities chose to update the social distancing standards to 2nd phase for Seoul and neighboring Gyeonggi province, Prime Minister Chung Sye- kyun informed a conference on Saturday.

“We are facing a desperately dangerous situation that could lead to another wave of epidemics if we cannot overcome this crisis,” stated Chung.

