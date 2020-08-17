South Korea battles worst coronavirus outbreak in months, warns of tighter rules By Reuters

©Reuters People wait on a bus inside a glass covered stop in Seoul



By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea alerted on Monday of tighter unique coronavirus constraints as brand-new break outs appeared, consisting of one connected to a church where more than 300 members of the churchgoers have actually been contaminated however hundreds more hesitate to get evaluated.

The outbreak connected to the Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul is the nation’s greatest in almost 6 months and resulted in a tightening up of social distancing rules on Sunday.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 197 brand-new cases as of midnight on Saturday, primarily in the Seoul city, marking the 4th day of a three-digit tally.

South Korea has actually been one of the world’s coronavirus mitigation success stories however it has actually nonetheless fought consistent spikes in infections. The most current cases brought its overall infections to 15,515 consisting of 305 deaths.

The outbreak at the Seoul church has actually restored worries seen in February when authorities were having problem with an outbreak that emerged in a deceptive Christian sect in the city of Daegu and ended up being the nation’s most dangerous cluster.

As in the earlier case, authorities are dealing with some hesitation to comply and problem in tracking some …