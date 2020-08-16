South Korea accuses religious sect leader as COVID-19 cases surge By Reuters

©Reuters People wait on a bus inside a glass covered drop in Seoul



SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea implicated the leader of a religious sect on Sunday of breaking self-isolation guidelines and blocking examinations into the nation’s most significant break out of brand-new coronavirus in 5 months.

South Korea on Sunday reported 279 brand-new cases on Sunday, more than double the 103 reported on Friday, with the majority of the brand-new infections discovered around Seoul.

The capital published a record 146 brand-new cases, out of which 107 were connected to Sarang Jeil Church led byRev Jun Kwang- hoon, a questionable pastor and an outspoken federal government critic.

The health ministry stated it will submit a grievance versus Jun in the future Sunday, implicating him of breaking self-isolation guidelines by taking part in a rally on Saturday and “obstructing” epidemiological examination by stopping working to send a complete list of church members for screening and tracing.

Thousands of demonstrators required to the street on theAug 15 freedom day on Tuesday, opposing versus President Moon Jae- in’s policies and defying a restriction on rallies in the capital. [nL4N2FH04G]

The surge in COVID-19 cases triggered authorities on Sunday to reimpose tighter social distancing curbs, and President Moon cautioned of “stern …