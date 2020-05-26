South Jersey Group Using Something As Simple As Chalk To Inject Hope Into Health Care Workers During Pandemic – CBS Philly

CHERRY HILLSIDE, N.J. (CBS)– Signs of hope in CamdenCounty A group of altruists is using chalk to make the globe a little more vibrant during the coronavirus pandemic.

Something as simple as chalk can alter a person’s globe.

“We draw hearts and rainbows and one of the marketing directors asked to draw angel wings and we did that,” Liz Solitro claimed.

Solitro is just one of 5 individuals at Barclays Rehabilitation as well as Health Care Center currently grouped as The Chalk Squad.

It began when she saw that RothKoff Law Geriatric Care Coordinator Chelsea Ganssle had a pack of them on her counter top.

“I said, ‘wow I think that’s a really powerful idea,’” Solitro claimed.

Like Zorro with words sulfate, their mark is a hashtag, #You ObtainedChalk ed, together with uplifting messages at Camden County healthcare centers that welcome workers when they can be found in as well as when they leave.

“We’ve had some executive directors come out and join us,” Ganssle claimed. “One came out in a unicorn costume to be able to take funny pictures. It’s been a lot of fun.”

With every box of chalk opened up, every message doodled onto the walkway, The Chalk Squad is attempting to motivate one point.

“We all have that sense of hope. And if you’re not feeling it today then you’re going to walk out after that difficult shift and The Chalk Squad will be there to make sure that that hope is there,” Solitro claimed.

In a week-and-half, these overview hooligans have actually struck 10 rehabilitation facilities as well as healthcare centers with strategies to increase their procedure to various other areas in South Jersey quickly.

“We see what these workers are going through and these people are our friends,” Ganssle claimed.