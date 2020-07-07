South Florida Ultra Marathon Runner Completes 150 Mile Journey – CBS Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An ultra marathon runner has finished her 150 mile run throughout Miami-Dade County.

Caryn Lubetsky, a 49-year-old mother of three, started on Sunday morning and ran the complete way through.

She finished in about 38 hours and 3 minutes on Monday night around 10 p.m.

Lubetsky made a decision to do this after having a run after a marathon she had been registered for was canceled amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She wanted children battling cancer to understand there are still people thinking of them too.

It’s a huge milestone but she has already accomplished so many: she’s a nationally-ranked runner, a 2-time Iron Man finisher, and holds 2 Guinness World Records with her partner and friend, Kerry Gruson, a 72-year-woman who’s quadriplegic.

In November 2018, Caryn and Kerry broke the entire world record for some triathlon races hauling another individual completed in a single month. In November 2019, the two broke another record for the fastest marathon pushing a lady in a wheelchair.

Caryn and Kerry met after the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, where Caryn who had qualified was with her family at the finish line when the bombs went off.

Lubetsky’s longest prior to this had been 135 miles, which took about 33 hours and 42 minutes.

Lubetsky’s 150 mile run raised $12,000 for the Childhood Cancer Project.