South Florida residents scramble to prepare for Hurricane Isaias

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla.– Benjamin Peterson checked out Costco on Friday as Hurricane Isaias looks to interfere with weekend strategies in SouthFlorida

.

Peterson was hectic filling the back of his truck with fundamentals to suffer whatever the storm brings.

“We got water, lettuce, cereal, cheese, coffee, just the bare essentials,” he stated.

He’s a bit worried for what is on the method.

“Every season you get a little bit nervous, and you always have that chance of whether or not the storm is actually going to come, and if it’s going to bring the full force with it,” Peterson stated.

On the other end of the spectrum, Alan Hess wasn’t prepared to wait for the stream of crowds.

“It’s not necessary to pay $400 to put my shutters. It’s not necessary to panic and buy plywood or whatever else, so why bother,” Hess stated.

Hess was headed into Costco however ultimately reversed and left.

In Boyton Beach, motorists were lined at a BJ’s filling station in Boynton Beach to fill their tanks. Some folks even brought portable gas tanks to fill. One lady stated it took her an hour to reach the pump.

“I don’t think it’s going to be as serious, but we still have to take precautions. I just didn’t expect to see this much activity,” Kurt Sutherland stated.

Palm Beach County Mayor David Kerner stated with the county …