South Florida Jewelry Designer Turns Love For Beads Into Thriving Business – CBS Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami)– A regional jewelry designer has actually turned her love for unique beads into a worldwide business used by fashionistas and celebs alike.

Musa Jewelry integrates beads and gems into lockets and bracelets used for their spiritual and recovery residential or commercial properties in addition to design.

Working from her house studio in Coconut Grove for the previous 15 years, previous closet stylist Bobbie Van Der Vlugt started her effective beaded jewelry line called Musa Jewelry as occupational treatment for her mother who had Alzheimer’s.

“I wanted to make her feel useful. We started to create some of my pieces together and funny enough, I would wear them out and people would stop me and ask me, where did you get it? And then they would want to buy it off my body. It sort of grew like that,” stated Van Der Vlugt.

She had actually constantly been searching for beads on her unique journeys.

“I’ve always loved jewelry, so I would collect pieces from Morocco, African pieces, I had Aboriginal beads, I had beads from everywhere,” she stated.

Soon, word captured on– devoted clients ended up being collectors, and prior to she understood celebs began leaping in on the bead bandwagon. Stars such as Uma Thurman, Lenny Kravitz, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, and more. They all wear Musa.

“It’s so so cool, however what I love is it’s constantly …