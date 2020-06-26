South Dakota woman arrested after fatally kicking, stomping on 5-year-old boy, police say

An autopsy revealed the boy had suffered blunt force traumatization to the abdomen. Carter reportedly told police she had kicked the boy five times and stomped on his abdomen.

She also supposedly admitted that she knew the boy was injured due to her actions.

Police posted a study on Facebook regarding the incident.

The connection between Carter and the boy, beyond the truth that they lived together, wasn’t immediately clear. However, Carter faces charges of first-degree manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor after the boy’s death was ruled a homicide.

The cause of the incident can also be still as yet not known.

The investigation is ongoing.