South Dakota Governor: Mount Rushmore Will Not Be Vandalized On My Watch

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said that no leftist or BLM vandals would attack the Mount Rushmore monument on her behalf watch.

Noem: “Not On My Watch”

In a tweet on Tuesday, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro wondered when “our woke historical revisionist priesthood” would “insist on blowing up” the Mount Rushmore monument. Replying to Shapiro, Governor Noem said that nothing would eventually the monument on her watch.

Not on my watch. https://t.co/U6gGap5Ib6 — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) June 23, 2020

Speaking to Fox and Friends, Noem expanded on her comments.

“[W]e’ve seen some activity online where people have made threats” to attack Mount Rushmore, Noem said. “What my message is, is that this is no longer about equality, this is a radical rewriting of our history and in South Dakota we won’t stand for it.”

Noem continued:

This is just a national monument. The more we concentrate on the flaws of these men that are on our mountain, the not as likely we are to acknowledge the virtues and the lessons we could learn from their lives. So that really may be the message that I have for South Dakotans that love this mountain and Mount Rushmore with this country, that recognize what it represents to us and we will do all that individuals can to ensure that that message is loud and clear, that we is likely to make sure that Mount Rushmore stays as majestic as it is today.

“This whole conversation has changed,” Noem added. “It’s gone away from equality and it’s a radical movement that’s rewriting our history, that will take away all the lessons that we want to teach our kids and our grandkids. George Washington was a unifier. He brought this country together to lead us at a time when we needed the birth of the nation to get started.”

Finally, Some Decent Politicians!

It’s brilliant to see some of our politicians simply take such a strong stand from the radical left and Black Lives Matter activists that are trying to erase this country’s history. This is the strong leadership that’s needed in this time of national crisis, rather than the wishy-washy nonsense and kow-towing left that the Democrats plus some moderate Republicans like Mitt Romney wish to accomplish.