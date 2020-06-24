South Dakota Gov. Noem vows to protect Mt. Rushmore: We won’t stand for ‘radical rewriting of history’

“Not on my watch,” the GOP governor tweeted on Tuesday after conservative commentator Ben Shapiro quipped that the chiseled faces of Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln may very well be the following goal of the “woke historical revisionist priesthood.”

There’s no indication but of any severe push towards the towering monument and vacationer attraction within the Black Hills of South Dakota, though Noem acknowledged on Wednesday that there was “some activity online where people have made threats” that Mount Rushmore may very well be the topic of protests. Also, the figures depicted have had their likenesses focused elsewhere.

Groups started ripping down and defacing statues within the wake of the protests that emerged after the loss of life of George Floyd in police custody. While these protests initially centered on racism and police brutality, it has escalated into a brand new section.

“The more we focus on the flaws of these men that are on our mountain, the less likely we are to recognize the virtues and the lessons we can learn from their lives,” Noem stated on Wednesday.

“We will make sure that Mount Rushmore stays as majestic as it is today,” she added.

Host Ainsley Earhardt requested Noem how she plans “on stopping it if it does go that far?”

“This is obviously a federal mountain, it is a national monument, it is something that we will partner with them and use the resources of the state to make sure that we have security measures in place,” Noem stated in response, including that she “won’t get into specifics.”

FROM GEORGE WASHINGTON TO ULYSSES S. GRANT: STATUES, MONUMENTS VANDALIZED EXTEND BEYOND CONFEDERATES AMID BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTESTS

She went on to say that there are actions which might be being labored on and acknowledged that “this threat to the mountain could remain in place for quite some time.”

“We’re prepared to be there and be diligent about protecting it,” Noem stated.

President Trump on Tuesday warned that these concerned in vandalizing statues may very well be jailed for up to 10 years.

“I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent,” Trump tweeted. “This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused.”

“This whole conversation has changed,” Noem famous on Wednesday. “It’s gone away from equality and it’s a radical movement that’s rewriting our history, that will take away all the lessons that we want to teach our kids and our grandkids.”

She stated that George Washington “was a unifier.”

“He brought this country together to lead us at a time when we needed the birth of the nation to get started,” Noem stated.

She identified that Thomas Jefferson “was an author of the Declaration of Independence,” which famous that each one males are created equal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“[Theodore] Roosevelt was the first man to dine with an African-American at the White House,” she continued.

Noem acknowledged that “these men have flaws” and that “every leader has flaws,” however added that “we’re missing the opportunity we have in this discussion to talk about the virtues and what they brought to this country and the fact that this is a foundation that we’re built on and the heritage we should be carrying forward.”

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.