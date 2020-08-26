South China Sea tension rises amid US blacklisting, report of Beijing missile fire ‘warning’

The U.S. on Wednesday revealed it blacklisted Chinese officials and organisation executives associated with the military accumulation of the disputed South China Sea, more ratcheting up stress in the area ahead of the November election — the very same day that Beijing supposedly fired rockets consisting of an “aircraft-carrier killer” into the sea as a “warning” to the U.S.

China had actually declared a U-2 spy aircraft went into a no-fly zone without consent throughout a marine drill in the Bohai Sea, a military source informed the South China Morning Post The Pentagon has actually offered couple of information, however stated a U-2 flew “within the accepted international rules and regulations governing aircraft flights.”

The State Department revealed the blacklist Wednesday early morning. Immediate relative of those targeted might likewise be disallowed from travel to the United States, the department stated.

At the very same time, the Commerce Department reported that it had actually included 24 state-owned Chinese business, consisting of subsidiaries of the China Communications Construction Company, to its industrial blacklist for their functions in building synthetic islands and other activities that trigger significant ecological damage and infringe on other countries’ claims.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated in a statement that the travel restriction would use to Chinese people “accountable for, or complicit in, either the massive recovery, building and construction, or militarization of contested stations in the South China Sea, or (China’s) usage of …