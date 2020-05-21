South Carolina woman charged with assault of black girl she believed was stealing her mail. The girl’s attorney says it was racially motivated

The girl, Skhylur Davis, that is black stated she was obtaining her grandma’s mail when she was confronted by Elizabeth Shirey, 38, that is white, according to the May 11 Aiken Public Safety event record.

The girl’s attorney says Shirey’s activities were racially motivated.

“My understanding is there was never any touching of this girl,” attorney Jim Huff stated in an e-mail to CNN. “There absolutely was nothing racial in this case.”

Details from the record

Skhylur’s grandma stated the girl and also 3 various other youngsters strolled to obtain the grandma’s mail. With the message in her hand, Skhylur was standing at a mail box when she was come close to by a white woman determined as Shirey, according to the event record.

Skhylur stated Shirey “approached her in an aggressive manner and demanded her mail back,” the record stated. Skhylur informed the woman the mail was not hers.

Skhylur says in the record Shirey tried to get the mail from her and also at the same time got her by the arms and also drew them. When Shirey saw the address on the mail and also understood it was not hers, she release, Skhylur informed APS.

Shirey informed authorities she believed the girl had actually taken her mail. She shouted bent on her, stating “Ma’am,” and also strolled to Skhylur when there was no reaction, the record stated.

Shirey confessed she attempted to get the mail however saw the address, “realized the person was a juvenile” and also tried to ask forgiveness. Skhylur stated Shirey “offered to make it better by offering cookies,” the record stated.

Shirey’s account

“Based upon the girls delay at her mail box and not responding to her calling, Mrs. Shirey thought it was reasonable to ask if she could see the address on the envelopes,” Huff stated. “A request the girl refused.”

“My client apologized to the girl and even offered to bake cookies and bring them to their home,” Huff stated. “Later, Skhylur’s mommy and also grandma pertained to my customer’s residence. My customer said sorry to both of them.

“At that point what I find to be uplifting is that the girls’ mother showed grace and understanding to my client and they both hugged each other before the mother left.”

Shirey was released a citation for third-degree assault and also battery.

“It’s unacceptable that in 2020 that we are still facing issues involving the safety of African-Americans as they endeavor to do the most mundane of tasks,” Bamberg stated.