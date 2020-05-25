South Carolina soldier dies in non-combat related incident in Afghanistan: Defense Department

Though officers stated Bowman didn’t die in fight, the Department of Defense didn’t elaborate in its press launch on the small print surrounding his demise, which stays beneath investigation, the newspaper reported.

His stays returned stateside by this Memorial Day weekend. A photograph confirmed a U.S. Army group, with troopers carrying masks to forestall the unfold of the coronavirus, carrying his stays throughout a dignified switch on Saturday at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Bowman was deployed to help Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, the official identify for the mission succeeding Operation Enduring Freedom to proceed the Global War on Terrorism. He was assigned to Company B, 198th Signal Battalion, 261st Signal Brigade based mostly in Newberry, S.C. His unit is connected to the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, South Carolina National Guard.

His awards included: the National Defense Service Medal; Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal; Army Service Ribbon; Army Achievement Medal; Army Commendation Medal; and Afghanistan Campaign Medal.

“It is with heavy hearts and deepest condolences that we announce the passing of 1st Lt. Trevarius Bowman,” U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant for South Carolina, stated in a press release.

“This is never an outcome we as soldiers, leaders and family members wish to experience. Please keep the service members in his unit in your thoughts and prayers, as well as his family as they work through this difficult time,” he stated.

“I am incredibly saddened to learn that a South Carolina soldier has passed away from a non-combat-related incident,” U.S. Rep. William Timmons, a Republican representing South Carolina’s 4th congressional district, tweeted. “1st Lt. Trevarius Ravon Bowman from Spartanburg was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan. Please join me in praying for his family and loved ones.”

Bowman graduated from Dorman High School in Spartanburg.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Lieutenant Tre Bowman. As a member of the Dorman High School JROTC program, Lt. Bowman showed great promise and had a strong desire to serve his country,” Spartanburg School District 6 stated in a press release.

“He quickly rose to the rank of Major and later served as Battalion Executive Officer, the second-highest position in the JROTC program,” the assertion continued. “Lt. Bowman also served as Rifle Team Commander and is still highly spoken of by his former teachers, administrators, and peers from Dorman. We are thankful for his dedication, commitment, and service while in the United States Army. He will forever be a part of our Cavalier family.”