South Carolina police shot dead black handcuffed man

Police in South Carolina have released body camera video of officers fatally shooting a handcuffed black man they said was wielding a gun in a Walmart parking lot.

Ariane Lamont McCree, 28, was shot and killed by Chester Police Department officers outside a Walmart in Chester back November.

Footage of the fatal shooting has only just been released following the incident sparked protests and community unrest in the tiny South Carolina city.

McCree was handcuffed at the time of the shooting after being detained on suspicion of shoplifting.

Police say McCree was put into custody for stealing a door lock before that he fled after which showed a gun.

Ariane Lamont McCree, 28, was shot and killed by police outside a Walmart in Chester, South Carolina back in November. Footage of the fatal shooting has only just been released following the incident sparked protests and community unrest in the tiny South Carolina city

The South Carolina attorney general’s office said in a March that the officers – Nicholas Harris and Justin Baker – had acted in self-defense after McCree pulled a gun on police as he was fleeing.

The bodycam video shows an officer with his gun drawn approaching McCree from throughout the parking lot.

The officers were later filmed removing a gun from McCree’s body as he lied on the ground.

Shell casings from the scene show that officers fired at the least two dozen times, in accordance with a police report obtained by The Post & Courier through an open records request.

There was no evidence that McCree fired his gun.

The video shows that McCree was at the least eight cars away from the officers if they started firing.

Mullins McLeod, a Charleston attorney who has filed a wrongful death lawsuit from the police department on behalf of McCree’s family, has said there is absolutely no way that he could have aimed a gun at officers with his hands cuffed behind his right back.

McCree was handcuffed during the shooting after being detained on suspicion of shoplifting. The South Carolina attorney general’s office said in a March that the officers acted in self-defense after McCree pulled a gun on police as that he was fleeing the shoplifting arrest

Shell casings from the scene show that officers fired at least two dozen times, according to a police report. The bodycam video shows an officer with his gun drawn approaching McCree from across the parking lot. The officers were later filmed removing a gun from McCree’s human body (pictured above)

McCree’s family take care of the video implies that the handcuffed man had not been a threat to officers.

They criticized officials for waiting more than 6 months to release the video.

Charlie Stringfellow, McCree’s grandfather, took issue with the use of force after an alleged shoplifting incident.

‘If it’s true, it is not worth his life,’ Stringfellow said.

The footage does not capture the complete incident since the bodycam was only started up as the shooting unfolded.

South Carolina’s Attorney General Alan Wilson declined to press charges back in March following the investigation.

Chester Police Chief Eric Williams told The Herald that the video shows the officer took appropriate action.

‘My officer took the action he took because that he was facing an imminent threat,’ Williams said.

‘There was a firearm because and pointed at him.’

Ariane Lamont McCree, 28, (above) was shot and killed by police outside a Walmart in Chester back in November

The wrongful death lawsuit argues that McCree was at the Walmart to buy the doorway lock. The lawsuit says the cashier put the lock in a bag without charging him for it and McCree left the store.

He later came back when that he realized that he hadn’t been charged, in line with the lawsuit.

His family’s attorney said police then confronted him and that he was detained as that he tried to spell out the situation.

McCree fled the store ‘fearing for his life’, according to the lawsuit.