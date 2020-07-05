South Carolina nightclub shooting leaves at least 12 wounded

At least four individuals were hospitalized in critical condition, the sheriff said.

“We don’t know how many are deceased, but we know some are critical,” Lewis said.

No one was immediately taken into custody. The sheriff’s office had “some suspect information,” Lewis said, but wasn’t sure if there have been multiple shooters.

“We do not really have an individual of interest that we can name,” Lewis said, later adding that authorities weren’t sure what resulted in the gunfire.

The names and precise conditions of the victims weren’t immediately released. Lewis said the victims were taken up to the Prisma Health hospital in Greenville, some via private vehicle.

Prisma Health spokesperson Tammie Epps could not straight away comment when reached via telephone.

Further details weren’t straight away available. A phone call and an Instagram direct message from The Associated Press to the nightclub weren’t immediately came ultimately back.

Lewis said a “very large crowd” was at the nightclub for “some form of concert. A post on Lavish Lounge’s Facebook page advertised a July 4 performance by trap rapper Foogiano.

An Instagram direct message from the AP wasn’t straight away returned, but a bookings representative told the AP via text that Foogiano was fine and his team was safe.

The nightclub is about 5 miles (8 kilometers) southwest of downtown Greenville, in South Carolina’s Upstate region.