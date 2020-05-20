South Carolina man kills ex-girlfriend, two daughters, including one who defended mom : report

Gabriel Jordan, 37, dedicated the carnage on Sunday outside theSt Matthews house of his ex lover, Shanta Singleton, according to a cops report obtained by The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg.

SOUTH CAROLINA MOM CHARGEDS OF PURPOSEFULLY ESTABLISHING VEHICLE ABLAZE WITH KID INSIDE: REPORT

Cops stated Jordan at first choked Singleton prior to firing her when one of her 4 daughters at the house attempted to step in.

Jordan after that shot 12- year-old Tre’ vay Stroman after she got on his back, Calhoun County replacements stated.

He following took purpose at 18- year-old Shantasia Stroman, who was struck in the arm and also got away to a next-door neighbors.

As Stroman escaped, she saw Jordan chasing her 15- year-old sibling, Essence Stroman, right into their home. Essence was later on located dead, according to the report.

Jordan’s body was located with a handgun beside him, replacements stated.

One of two making it through youngsters informed detectives that Jordan followed her mom and also an additional man house from Myrtle Beach.

The little girl stated Jordan broke after Singleton informed him their on-again-off-again connection was completed.

