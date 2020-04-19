South braces for second round of tornadoes, high winds and flooding with millions at risk

Southern USA is about to go through some tumultuous times as a second tornado would be ravaging the area in two weeks. After the first one killed 36 people, meteorologists are of the opinion that the upcoming week would be dangerous too. In a time when the entire world is gripped by a pandemic, this is literally the last thing they want.

Forecasters are of the opinion that there are quite a few thunderstorms on the horizon that might put the entirety of Texas and South Carolina, a population of 54 million at high risk. According to Rick Reichmuth of Fox News, everyone is in for some troubling times.

There have already been forecasts of storms gathering up in the clouds that would initially come down as hail and extreme winds. Later, the main issue would be the warm air mixing with humidity leading to storms.

“That’s enough moisture with the temperature that we are going to see storms start to fire early across parts of Texas and Louisiana, and then throughout the day it pulls off towards the east,” he said.

People from the south have been asked to be aware of the weather changes and listen to the forecast carefully.

Source