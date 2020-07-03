South Australia’s Penfolds 1951 Grange sells for $103,000 setting wine record

The most expensive bottle of Australian wine ever sold, with less than 20 bottles in circulation since 1951, moved at auction for $103,555.

A mystery Melbourne buyer bought the ultra rare 1951 Penfolds Bin 1 Grange, from South Australia, for the princely sum during an online auction on Tuesday.

The hefty price means just one standard glass of the wine would cost a lot more than $20,500.

Langton’s Head of Auctions Tamara Grischy, who carried out the sale, told Daily Mail Australia the ultra rare wine was highly desired by collectors.

The ultra rare 1951 Penfolds Bin 1 Grange (pictured) has fewer than 20 bottles in circulation and it has sold for $103,555, making it the country’s most high-priced bottle ever

A mystery Melbourne buyer bought the rare 1951 Penfolds Bin 1 Grange for the princely sum during an online auction on Tuesday (pictured, a Penfolds vineyard in South Australia)

‘This is really a historic vintage, and represents the beginning of modern Australian wine,’ that he said.

‘This could be the first vintage of Australia’s most renowned wine, and Penfolds Grange was a wine that Penfolds first chief winemaker Max Schubert made 69 years ago being an experiment.’

Penfolds vineyards are mostly tucked away across South Australia with setups in world-renowned spots such as for instance Barossa Valley, Adelaide Hills and Magill Estate.

The winery was ranked 35th in the Sydney Morning Herald’s 2020 Top 52 Winery spots in Australia.

Penfolds first chief winemaker Max Schubert (pictured) made the wine 69 years ago being an experiment, and contains since become world-renowned

More than 1,000 bottles of Penfolds wines (pictured) were sold during the latest auction, making them several of the most coveted in the wine world

Penfolds spreads its business across multiple vineyards, letting it make a diverse array of wines such as Shiraz, Cabernet and Chardonnay.

Ms Grischy said its Grange range was a constant hit with collectors.

‘Another reason the 1951 Penfolds Grange is indeed coveted is really because collectors want it to complete their sets, meaning collections with every vintage made of Penfolds Grange, and the sets are very rare,’ that he explained.

‘A pair of Penfolds Grange with vintages from 1951 to 2015 was sold for $372,800 in December 2019 in the Langton’s Rewards of Patience Auction, some sort of record amount.’

More than 1,000 bottles of Penfolds wines were sold through the latest auction.

A 1952 Grange sold for $46,601 and a 1970 Grange went for $3,501 – records for both sets of wines.

The 1951 Penfolds that sold for $103,555 beat the previous 2018 record if the same wine was sold for $81,550.

Langston’s general manager Jeremy Parham said Mr Schubert, the mastermind behind Grange, was a rebel and trailblazer.

Penfolds vineyards are mostly saved across South Australia with setups at places just like the world-renowned Barossa Valley, Adelaide Hills and Magill Estate (pictured, Penfolds winery in the Barossa Valley)

Penfolds has setups across South Australia like the world-renowned Barossa Valley (pictured)

‘At the time, Australian winemakers were mainly making fortified wines,’ Mr Parham said.

‘Max Schubert believed in his conviction, and he kept making Grange, although that he was actually told to prevent making it by his supervisors. He was a rebel, and the wine world can forever be grateful for his refusal to complete what that he was told.’

Though it isn’t just wine collectors who are attracted to the online auctions.

The Langston web site has recorded a 50 per cent spike in on the web orders since COVID-19 restrictions were introduced in March.

‘With many of us still unable to visit our favourite restaurants or travel to cellar doors, new and existing clients have instead immersed themselves in the wonderful world of fine wine from the comfort of the homes,’ Mr Parnham said.