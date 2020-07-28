South Australian Liberal MP Nicolle Flint stripped down to a garbage bag after ‘sexist’ comments

A Liberal MP has stripped off to simply a garbage bag to make a point about what she called a ‘sexist’ attack from an ABC radio host.

South Australian Liberal MP Nicolle Flint shared a video of herself reacting to comments made by ABC speaker and Sunday Mail writer Peter Goers.

Mr Goers made comments relating to Ms Flint’s clothes after receiving a copy of a newsletter she sent to her constituents.

He composed in the paper: ‘Nicolle uses pearl earrings and a pearly smile. She favours a large closet of sports jackets, coats and tight, black, ankle-freezing pants and stiletto heels.

‘She provides herself in her own newsletter, 23 times as a style plate. She has sports jackets and coats in black, blue, pink, red, beige, green, white, cream, flower and 2 in grey.’

Ms Flint launched a video on Monday countering at Mr Goers for hiscomments

In the video, recorded in her workplace, she held up a copy of the paper while using a topcoat, pants and black heels as she discussed she had actually born with a lot being a female political leader.

‘Police charged a weird old male with stalking me. My project workplace was vandalised calling me a skank and a woman of the street who charges $60 an hour,’ she stated.

‘When I appeared on Q&A previous reporter Mike Carlton live-tweeted that vocalist Jimmy Barnes revealed fantastic restraint by not jumping from his seat and strangling me.

‘The the other day Sunday Mail writer and ABC radio reporter Peter Goers criticised the method I look.’

Ms Flint then talked through the criticism Mr Goers made about her clothing prior to asking what a female political leader ought to use.

She then stripped off her coat to expose she was using a garbage bag accessorised with a belt.

Ms Flint was chosen to the seat of Boothby, which has actually remained in Liberal hands because the 1950 s, in the 2016 federal election

‘How about a garbage bag to match your rubbish views,’ she asked.

Several political leaders came out in assistance of Ms Flint’s action.

Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young might be an ideological challenger of Ms Flint, however the fellow Adelaide political leader supported her on this problem.

‘Good on Nicolle Flint for standing and calling out the consistent sexism dispensed to females in politics,’Sen Hanson-Young tweeted.

‘Doesn’t matter what side you are on, no lady ought to have to bore with sexism in the work environment.’

Liberal MP Jason Falinski likewise supported Ms Flint, tweeting: ‘This type of behaviour definitely requires to be called out. Very well stated Nicolle Flint, we’re right there with you.’

Several political leaders came out in assistance of Ms Flint’s action to Mr Goer’s remarks however comic Jordan Shanks stated Ms Flint should have the criticism

However some social networks users stated Ms Flint ‘should have’ the criticism she had actually gotten.

Jordan Shanks, the comic behind FriendlyJordies, tweeted: ‘You do not get to moralise about males being mean to you if you invest your whole profession trying to damage marine parks and preservation laws.

‘Nicolle Flint triggers terminations – she is worthy of every bit of criticism she gets.’

Ms Flint was chosen to the southern Adelaide seat of Boothby, which has actually remained in Liberal hands because the 1950 s, at the 2016 federal election.

The 42- year-old MP was among 3 South Australian Liberals who chose Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton to take control of the management of the celebration at the 2018 spill that ousted previous prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Ms Flint has actually likewise refuted the discussion of marine locations in South Australia,

In 2014, prior to being chosen, she penned a letter to The Advertiser versus marine park sanctuary zones, which shut down fishing in locations such as Kangaroo Island.

‘This will harm expert anglers, trip operators, leisure fishers and companies in seaside towns, not to reference exports and the state economy,’ she composed at the time.

Daily Mail Australia has actually called Peter Goers for remark.