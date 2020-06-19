South Australia opens its borders to Queensland tonight

South Australia will let in visitors from Queensland from midnight on Friday.

The move will mean these travellers won’t have to quarantine for the required 14 day period.

However, the borders to New South Wales and Victoria will continue to be shut since the state keeps them out from the travel bubble.

South Australia will let in visitors from Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Tasmania without quarantine from midnight. Pictured: South Australia’s Fleurieu Peninsula

Border controls requiring 14-day quarantine will continue to be in place for visitors from the other states and the ACT. Pictured: Stokes Bay on the north coast of Kangaroo Island

‘Effective midnight tonight, you will see no dependence on people to arrive from Queensland to do 14 days of self-isolation,’ SA Premier Steven Marshall said.

‘This doesn’t mean necessarily that South Australians can get into Queensland but we are lifting our state borders and thus people from Queensland, whether they be Queensland citizens or if they are South Australians returning, they will not be expected to do this 14 days of mandatory self-isolation.’

Normally the Australian constitution does not allow unequal treatment of citizens based on their state or origin.

But the South Australian government believes it can justify the remaining border controls on public health grounds since the eastern states have had more coronavirus cases.

SA Premier Steven Marshall said today that he does not are expecting the border relaxation to be reciprocal.

‘I’m not optimistic that other jurisdictions will immediately lift with us,’ he said.

‘It is likely to be a messy situation, but we are committed as a national Cabinet to transfer to allowing interstate travel in July.’

On Friday, Mr Marshall said the state’s border controls for visitors from all jurisdictions will come down on 20 July but today that he said that date might be brought forward.

‘We have shown to date that individuals have been very flexible,’ he said.

‘Where possible, we now have eased restrictions earlier than we anticipated.

‘Australia does extraordinarily well. Every jurisdiction is doing definitely better.’

The move will give hope to ailing tourism organizations desperate for visitors after months of lockdown. Pictured: West Bay on Kangaroo Island

It comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison piled pressure on premiers to set a romantic date when they would open their borders.

This afternoon Mr Morrison tweeted: ‘A welcome move ahead on the road to a COVIDSafe reopening across Australia. Looking forward to returning to SA to like a locally brewed Coopers.’

Queensland will open up on July 10 but Tasmania and WA have not set a date.

Mr Marshall said: ‘I don’t think we have to have the borders closed for one day longer than we need to.

‘It has a detrimental effect on our economy and our employment, but also a social perspective with alienating families. We’re very keen to notice it lifted.’

Mr Marshall also announced that up to 300 people can gather outside in SA from Friday.

Indoor gym classes are now allowed 20 people, up from 10, so long as each person has four square metres of space.