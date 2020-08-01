South Africa’s tour of the West Indies postponed indefinitely, says Graeme Smith | Cricket News





Graeme Smith says South Africa are not likely to play till a minimum of November

South Africa’s director of cricket Graeme Smith says he does not anticipate the side to be back in action till November at the earliest and validated the set up tour of West Indies has actually been postponed indefinitely.

Cricket West Indies president Johnny Grave stated recently they were confident of hosting South Africa in September for either 2 Tests or 5 T20 internationals, however Smith has actually explained that will not occur.

“The West Indies tour has been postponed indefinitely,” he informed press reporters onSaturday “We are having a hard time to discover the time with the Indian Premier League, when our gamers are most likely to be required from the start of September.

“In terms of when we will return onto the field, we are most likely taking a look at November onwards. And if all works out, it will then be a really hectic duration for South African cricket, playing series sometimes when we do not normally play.

West Indies have actually just recently returned from a 3-Test tour of England

“It will be a case of trying to cram in all the tours that have been missed.”

South Africa cut short a one-day series in India in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and have actually likewise been required to delay a tour to Sri Lanka, in addition to their engagement with West Indies.

Smith stated the absence of cricket is a monetary time bomb for the nation, who have actually likewise lost their significant sponsor in the last couple of months.

He stated: “Financially we are in a lot of trouble. We need to get our broadcast rights in, support from corporate sponsorship and get the right content in place.”

South Africa are set up to play Test matches versus Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia in between January and March next year.