South Africa’s sugar cane murders: Living in fear of serial killings

A sugar- growing neighborhood in South Africa is reeling after the bodies of 5 females aged in between 16 and 38 were found discarded on farms, composes the BBC’s Kyla Herrmannsen.
Illuminated by the flickering of a little candle light, Zama Chiliza’s family members sit in grieving.
Items of her clothes – a white top and skirt – are set out on a bed mattress on the flooring, as is popular practice.
The candle light is positioned where her head would be – symbolising the existence of her soul. Until she is buried, this candle light will burn day and night.
The 38-year-old went missing on 6 July, last seen on her method to the regional grocery store, Boxer, in Mthwalume, a backwoods about 90km (55 miles) south of the city of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal province.
“We were anticipating the worst… as each day passed, we started doubting she would come back alive,” confesses her relative …