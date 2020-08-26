South Africa’s sugar cane murders: Living in fear of serial killings

A sugar- growing neighborhood in South Africa is reeling after the bodies of 5 females aged in between 16 and 38 were found discarded on farms, composes the BBC’s Kyla Herrmannsen.

Illuminated by the flickering of a little candle light, Zama Chiliza’s family members sit in grieving.

Items of her clothes – a white top and skirt – are set out on a bed mattress on the flooring, as is popular practice.

The candle light is positioned where her head would be – symbolising the existence of her soul. Until she is buried, this candle light will burn day and night.



The household now in grieving feared the worst after Zama Chiliza went missing out on in July





The 38-year-old went missing on 6 July, last seen on her method to the regional grocery store, Boxer, in Mthwalume, a backwoods about 90km (55 miles) south of the city of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal province.

“We were anticipating the worst… as each day passed, we started doubting she would come back alive,” confesses her relative …