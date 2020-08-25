South Africa’s Kings will not play in any competitions in 2020 | Rugby Union News





There will be no competitive rugby for the Kings in 2020

South African rugby side Southern Kings will not participate in any competitions for the rest of 2020 due to monetary problems, authorities verified on Tuesday.

The Kings have actually dealt with debilitating monetary troubles in current months after an unsuccessful takeover quote, leading South African Rugby to presume control in June.

The Kings, who have actually completed in the Guinness PRO14 given that 2017, were set to be among 8 groups contending in a domestic competitors set up to begin in September.

“Following several weeks of interrogation of the Kings’ financial state of affairs we were left with a straightforward choice,” Kings board chairman Andre Rademan stated in a media declaration on Tuesday.

“We might decide to field the Kings in the domestic competitions mooted by SA Rugby for the …