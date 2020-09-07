South Africa’s Clicks beauty stores raided after ‘racist’ hair advert

image copyrightEFF image caption EFF party members have forced several Clicks stores across the country to close

Protesters have forced several stores of a South African health and beauty company to close, after it ran a hair advertisement they deemed racist.

The Clicks advert had pictures of African hair labelled dry, dull and damaged, while an example of white hair was described as fine and flat.

Opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) called the advert “racist” and “dehumanising”.

Its leader Julius Malema called for all Clicks stores to be closed.

The company has threatened legal action against the political party but Mr Malema urged his supporters to be “combat ready” and said the EFF wouldn’t be “intimidated by threats”.