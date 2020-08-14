South African speakeasies boost calls for end to COVID booze ban By Reuters





By Tanisha Heiberg and Emma Rumney

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – In an Italian restaurant in an upmarket Johannesburg area, smiling clients chat at candle-lit tables in a scene similar to less-troubled times prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there’s no alcohol on the menu. Instead, restaurants order red or white “coffee” served in grey mugs, the telltale indication of a modern-day South African speakeasy.

Under among the world’s strictest lockdowns, South Africa prohibited alcohol to lower medical facility admissions for injuries from drink-related violence and mishaps and relieve the concern on healthworkers dealing with the worst coronavirus break out in Africa.

But services from red wine makers to dining establishments to casual pubs state the ban is costing tasks at a time when the economy is on its knees and President Cyril Ramaphosa is coming under pressure to end the restriction as infection rates fall.

“Am I happy with what I’m doing? No,” stated the restaurant owner, who asked not to be called, including that alcohol sales had actually conserved him from shooting half a lots personnel. “They’ve turned everybody into criminals.”

Restaurant employees, amongst the hardest struck by layoffs, objected last month calling for the right to offer alcohol while lobby group Agri SA stated the ban had actually cost the red wine …